Thurston County ended the week with four confirmed cases of COVID-19, the fewest since the county began tracking the data in early March.
One case was announced Saturday -- a man in his 70s -- which increased the overall total to 127. But no new cases were announced on Sunday, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.
The county also reported four cases during the week of March 9.
Weekly cases in the county since early March
-- The week of March 9: 4 cases
-- March 16-22: 6
-- March 23-29: 26
-- March 30-April 5: 31
-- April 6-12: 13
-- April 13-19: 12
-- April 20-26: 8
-- April 27-May 3: 12
-- May 4-10: 11
-- May 11-17: 4
Of the 127 cases, 115 people have either recovered or are recovering, plus there has been one death, according to the county. That gives the county 11 active cases, the data show.
Also in the region:
-- Pierce County continues to deal with more cases and deaths. As of Sunday, the county had 10 new cases, pushing its total to more than 1,700 cases with 68 deaths. The two most recent deaths were a Parkland man in his 20s and a South Hill woman in her 90s. Both had underlying health problems, according to county health officials.
-- Lewis County has 34 cases with three deaths.
-- Mason County has 30 cases and one death.
-- Grays Harbor County now has 15 cases.
Around the state, nation and world
Washington state has more than 18,000 cases and 1,000 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
In the U.S., more than 1.4 million people have tested positive for the virus and 89,000 have died, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, 4.7 million have become afflicted with the virus, resulting in 314,000 deaths, the data show.
