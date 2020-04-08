Thurston County Emergency Management is currently collecting personal protective equipment (PPE) to distribute to local healthcare facilities, first responders, and essential personnel to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Items needed include both surgical and disposable gowns, Tyvek suits, hair caps, eye protection/goggles, face shields, gloves, respirator masks, surgical masks and mask extenders. “Homemade masks and PPE not of medical grade will be given to essential employees and the public,” according to a news release from Thurston County.
Donations can be made to the following locations:
• Thurston County Emergency Management, 9521 Tilley Rd. SW, Olympia, WA 98512, 360-867-2800
• Lacey Fire Department, 1231 Franz St., Lacey, WA 98503, 360-491-2410
• Olympia Fire Department, 100 Eastside St. SE, Olympia, WA 98506, 360-753-8348
• Tumwater Fire Department, 311 Israel Rd. SE, Tumwater, WA 98501, 360-754-4170.
