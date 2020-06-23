Thurston County Emergency Management (TCEM) will be distributing close to 128,500 cloth masks to organizations to aid in the distribution to local families and individuals that fall below the 200 percent of the federal poverty level.
The mask distribution is intended to help protect low income families and individuals and help slow the spread of COVID-19.
TCEM will deliver the masks to each organization as they receive shipments, which were scheduled to arrive by early this week.
Thurston County plans to distribute 53,370 to the Thurston County Food Bank, 4,000 to Partners in Prevention Education (PiPE), 6,000 to South Sound Senior Services, 5,000 to Centro Integral Educativo Latino de Olympia (CIELO), 10,000 to the Community Action Council, 5,000 to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services (PHSS), 15,000 to the Rochester Organization of Families (ROOF) Community Services, 5,000 to the Salvation Army, 20,000 to the South Sound YMCA and 5,000 kept in reserve by the county.
