Thurston County Public Health and Social Services advised residents this week to be aware that COVID-19 testing sites would likely have different hours over the upcoming holidays.
All Thurston County testing sites are scheduled to be closed on Christmas Day, Friday, and all but three are closed New Year’s Day. Indigo/Multicare locations in Yelm, Olympia and Tumwater are open for testing by appointment only on New Year’s Day.
Most have open hours on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
For more information on testing locations, go to www.thurstoncountywa.gov.
