Thurston County ended the week with 54 new cases of COVID-19, the highest one-week total since the county began tracking the virus here in early March.
A woman in her 80s also has died, Thurston County Public Health and Social Services announced. In addition, six more cases were confirmed on Sunday to increase the weekly total to 54.
Those confirmed to have the disease: Two men in their 60s, a man in his 30s, a woman in her 20s and two children, a boy and girl, ages 0-9, the data show.
Those ages 20-29 now account for 58 cases, or 19 percent of the total, the county data show.
Of the 298 cases, 228 have recovered or are recovering, 37 have been hospitalized, five have died and there have been two congregate care setting outbreaks at Olympics West Retirement Inn in Tumwater and Infinite Care Adult Family Home in Lacey.
The outbreak at Olympics West is considered an ongoing situation, according to the county.
In the region
-- Pierce County announced 52 new cases on Sunday, increasing the overall total to 2,803 cases and 90 deaths.
-- Lewis County is now reporting 82 cases and three deaths.
-- Mason County has 47 cases and one death.
-- Grays Harbor County now has 29 cases.
Around the state, nation and world
Washington state is home to more than 35,000 cases with 1,354 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
The U.S. has 2.8 million cases with 129,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Globally, more than 11 million cases have been reported with 532,000 deaths.
