Thurston County reported three new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total to 187 cases since the first diagnosis was announced on March 11.
The three new cases are all men, two in their 20's and one in his 40's.
The amount of people hospitalized remains the same at 27, along with the amount who are "recovered" or "recovering" at 143, according to data provided by Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.
This is the fourth highest week for diagnoses, currently at 17. Weeks four, three and 12 are the top three, with 31, 26 and 23 diagnoses, respectively.
IN THE REGION
* Pierce County confirmed 12 new cases and one death on Friday, bringing their total to 2,093 cases and 83 deaths.
* Lewis County has applied for phase three of the Safe Start plan. They have 38 cases and three deaths.
* Mason County has one new case after a diagnosis in April was linked to Mason County. This brings their total to 39 with one death.
* Grays Harbor County is reporting 20 cases.
AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD
Washington State has 24,779 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,194 deaths. This number has not been updated by the Washington State Department of Health since Thursday.
In the U.S., over 2 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 114,469 people have died from it, according to data from Johns Hopkins University
Globally, nearly 7.6 million people have been diagnosed, and 423,676 people have died as a result of it.
