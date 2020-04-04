Thurston County Public Health and Social Services announced Saturday the death of a male in his 80s due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
This is the county’s first confirmed case of a coronavirus-related death.
“This tragic death reminds us all to remain vigilant about social distancing, not only to protect ourselves, but also to protect others in our community. We are very thankful to everyone that is helping us to slow the spread of COVID-19 by staying at home and 6 feet away from others because that will save lives and prevent more sad days like this,” Thurston County Health Officer Dr. Diana Yu said in a statement.
The patient was initially admitted into an Olympia area hospital on Saturday, March 28, and died on Friday, April 3. According to information from the county, local public health officials do not believe the man acquired COVID-19 in Thurston County.
Thurston County would not release details about the person’s identity, out of respect for the next of kin.
“On behalf of the Thurston County Board of Health and all of us at Public Health and Social Services, we send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. Our hearts are also with the hospital staff that cared for him who are working so hard on the front lines every day during this difficult time,” said Thurston County Public Health Director Schelli Slaughter in a statement.
As of Saturday, April 4, there were 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
There have been nearly 7,000 confirmed cases of the virus statewide, according to numbers posted by the state Department of Health on April 2, with 284 total confirmed deaths thus far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.