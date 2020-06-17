Thurston County could be in Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” plan by the end of the week as the Thurston Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved a recommendation on Wednesday to submit its application.
A recommendation by Acting County Health Officer Dr. Diana Yu unanimously passed both the county Board of Health and the Board of Commissioners, which are comprised of the same body of elected officials, in back-to-back meetings Wednesday morning.
Yu said she believes the county can safely move forward into the next phase. She said she hasn’t had any doubts that the medical community could handle an outbreak.
The only concern she said she currently has is the ability of the public to follow social distancing and prevention measures, such as using face masks or coverings.
“We’re going to have to live with COVID-19 for a while,” she said. “We will move forward. The public health system and the medical care system will continue to respond. But if we can prevent the cases from happening, that would be the best way to live with COVID.”
Thurston now joins Lewis, Mason and Grays Harbor counties in waiting to hear back from the state Department of Health.
Phase 3 of Inslee’s plan to reopen following the COVID-19 pandemic allows increased capacity for outdoor gatherings and recreation, as well as gatherings with no more than 50 people. The next phase also allows increased capacity at restaurants and bars and allows theaters to reopen at 50 percent capacity.
Under Phase 3, Yu’s requirement for the public to wear face coverings when individuals are not able to social distance in a public setting will continue.
But the jump to Phase 3 might not be as easy as the previous step.
Over the last two weeks, Thurston County has reported three additional deaths. The number of deaths reportedly linked to COVID-19 stands at four, with a total 198 cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic. About 100 of those have occurred in the last 20 days.
Director of Thurston County Public Health and Social Services Schelli Slaughter said the Phase 4 criteria has not been disclosed to the county yet, and it’s not known when it will be available.
Under Phase 4, the public is allowed to resume normal public interactions while physically distancing. Gatherings with up to 50 people will be allowed, and most recreational activities and businesses will be allowed to reopen.
“We don’t expect to be able to move into Phase 4 until there is a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19,” Slaughter said. “At this time, we do not expect to be ready to move into Phase 4 for the foreseeable future.”
Commissioner John Hutchings, echoing comments from Yu, said it’s imperative for the public to follow public health directives from the county in order to stay in compliance and make sure the county does not revert back to a previous phase.
“As I’ve also said before, this is my very first pandemic and I want to get it right,” Hutchings said. “And I believe we can get it right. We’ve successfully, so far, gotten through phases 1 and 2, and hopefully into Phase 3. And challenges are what makes life interesting, but overcoming them is what makes life very meaningful and we will eventually get back to normal, whenever that is.”
As of Tuesday, three counties were in Phase 1, three counties were in modified Phase 1, 22 counties were in Phase 2, and 11 counties were in Phase 3.
