Thurston County announced two more confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday, increasing the total to five for the area.
The first announcement came early Monday, followed by the second about 4:30 p.m. The fifth case is a person in their 50s. Of the five, three are in their 50s, one is in their 60s, and another in their 40s.
The county has been releasing few details about each confirmed case.
Across the state, more than 900 confirmed cases and 48 deaths had been confirmed by the state Department of Health as of Monday evening. Most of those cases are in King County, followed by Snohomish and Pierce counties.
However, more than 100 cases have not been assigned to a particular county, the data show.
Of the 48 deaths, 43 have been King County patients.
NUMBER OF CASES AND DEATHS STATEWIDE
King County: 488 cases, 43 deaths.
Snohomish County: 200 cases, four deaths.
Unassigned: 126 cases.
Pierce County: 38 cases.
Island, Kitsap, Skagit counties: 7 cases.
Clark, Thurston, Yakima counties: 4 cases. (Thurston’s fifth case was announced late Monday and was not reflected in the DOH data).
Grant County: 3 cases, 1 death.
Jefferson, Kittitas, Spokane, Whatcom counties: 3 cases.
Columbia, Grays Harbor, Lewis and Lincoln counties: 1 case each.
NUMBER OF INDIVIDUALS TESTED
Positive: 904 cases.
Negative: 11,582.
Source: Washington state Department of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.