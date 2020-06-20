Thurston County announced five new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the weeks case total to 17.
The five new diagnoses are in two men in their 20's, a woman in her 30's, a man in his 40's and a woman in her 70's. Since the first case was announced on March 11, Thurston County has had 210 residents diagnosed with the respiratory disease, and five people die from it.
Of the 210 people to catch COVID-19, 173 are considered "recovered" or are "recovering." 29 people have at some point been hospitalized for treatment.
IN THE REGION
* Pierce County announced 28 new cases and that a woman in her 90's with underlying health conditions had died on Friday from COVID-19. The county has a total of 2,226 cases and 84 deaths.
* Lewis County announced one new case and that it has been approved for Phase Three of the Safe Start Plan.
* Mason County has had 41 cases of COVID-19 reported and one death.
* Grays Harbor County was approved for Phase Three of the Safe Start Plan. They have had 23 cases so far.
AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD
* Washington State's count is currently at 27,192 cases and 1,245 deaths, which has been the count on the Washington State Department of Health's website since yesterday.
* In the U.S., over 2.2 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and nearly 119,000 have died from the disease, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
* Globally, over 8.6 million people have been reported as having COVID-19 and 458,676 people have died as a result.
