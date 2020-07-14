Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Monday announced 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents, the day after it wrapped up its biggest single-week increase in cases since the pandemic began.
County data show that the cases announced Monday are in:
* Two women and two men in their 20s;
* Three men in their 30s;
* Two men in their 40s;
* Four men and two women in their 50s;
* One man in his 60s; and
* Two men and a woman in their 70s.
The new cases bring the county's total to 397 since the first case was announced here March 11. Of those 397, five have died due to complications related to the illness and 39 have been hospitalized at some point. The number of people who are considered "recovered" or "recovering" remained at 277 Monday.
Thurston has seen double-digit increases in COVID-19 cases three of the past four days. The week ending Sunday tallied the county's biggest increase in a single week since the pandemic began, with 80. Before last week, the weekly high was 54, which was set the week of June 29, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.
In the region
-- Pierce County announced 62 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and no new deaths, bringing its totals to 3,268 cases with 97 deaths.
-- Lewis County announced nine more county residents have tested positive, bringing its total to 104 with 34 considered recovered. According to the county's Public Health and Social Services department, the new cases are in: one person under age 20, three in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s, and one in their 70s.
-- Mason County announced five new cases Monday, bringing its total to 65 with one death and six cases considered active, according to Mason County Public Health. The latest cases are in a girl ages 0 to 19, a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 50s, and a woman in her 60s.
-- Grays Harbor County has confirmed 48 cases, 21 of which have been announced this month.
Around the state, nation and world
Washington state now has 40,656 cases and 1,438 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Across the U.S., more than 3.3 million have contracted the virus, and more than 135,500 deaths have been attributed to the disease. Globally, more than 13 million have been diagnosed and more than 571,000 have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
___
(c)2020 The Olympian (Olympia, Wash.)
Visit The Olympian (Olympia, Wash.) at www.theolympian.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
