On Friday, Thurston County Public Health and Social Services announced six new cases of COVID-19, two-thirds of which were in younger residents.
Three women in their 20s, one in her 30s, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 70s are the most recently diagnosed county residents. The county has had 44 new cases this week, by far the most cases confirmed in a single week, and brought the overall case total to 288.
Of those diagnosed, 228 are considered "recovered" or "recovering," while a total of 37 people have had to be at some point hospitalized for the disease since the start of the outbreak on March 11.
IN THE REGION
* Pierce County announced 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no new deaths. the county has had 2,705 cases and 90 deaths since the outbreak began.
* Lewis County reported five new cases on Friday, a person in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 40s and one in their 60s. A total of 82 people have been diagnosed in Lewis County with the disease and three have died from it.
* Mason County's cases went up by two, Friday, bringing the county's total to 54 cases with one death.
* Grays Harbor County has not reported any new cases of the disease since June 29. They have had a total of 26 cases since their first infection.
AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND GLOBE
* Washington State continues to see greater numbers of people infected with COVID-19. New cases discovered on Friday pushed the overall count to 34,778 cases with 1,352 deaths, data from Washington State's Department of Health shows.
* The U.S. has nearly 2.8 million cases of COVID-19 with 129,438 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
* Globally, over 11 million people have been diagnosed with the disease and 525,790 have died due to complications from it.
