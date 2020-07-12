Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Saturday announced nine new cases of COVID-19 in residents, bringing its total to 355 cases since the pandemic began.
The latest residents to be diagnosed are all in their 50s or younger. They are:
* Two boys between ages 10 and 19;
* Three men and a woman in their 20s;
* One man in his 40s; and
* Two men in their 50s.
The number of residents who have been hospitalized at some point in their illness went up by two Saturday, to 39, county data show. The number of people considered "recovered" or "recovering" remained at 231 and the number of residents who have died due to complications of the disease stayed at five.
County Public Health considers a person "recovered" if they are not hospitalized and have been released from Public Health-ordered isolation. They could still experience ongoing health problems as a result of the illness.
With these latest additions, Thurston County has announced 57 cases since Monday, pushing it past the previous one-week high of 54 with one day left in the week. Friday saw by far the county's biggest one-day increase in cases yet, with 25 diagnoses announced.
In the region
* Pierce County reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and no new deaths, bringing the county's total to 3,138 cases and 97 deaths.
* Lewis County announced no new cases Saturday. Its case total remains at 95 with three deaths.
* Mason County's total remained at 60 cases with one death as of Saturday afternoon.
* Grays Harbor County has announced 43 cases of COVID-19 total since the pandemic began.
Around the state, nation and world
* Washington state's Department of Health reported a total of 39,218 cases of COVID-19 and 1,424 deaths related to the disease as of Saturday.
* In the U.S., more than 3.2 million people have tested positive and more than 134,700 have died because of the disease, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
* Globally, more than 12.6 million diagnoses had been reported and more than 562,000 deaths had been attributed to the virus as of Saturday.
