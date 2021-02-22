Confirmed cases of COVID-19 headed in a slightly elevated direction this week after Thurston County reported 40 additional cases on Sunday.
The new cases increased the weekly total so far to 204, which is higher than the 191 cases reported the week of Feb. 8-14, county health data show. Although higher from a week ago, the case total for this week, which will be known on Monday, is still likely to be well below 300 cases.
That's significant because the county reported 300 or more cases for nearly three months until they fell to 281 in late January, followed by 204 cases, 191 cases and now 204 so far this week.
Sunday's cases include 12 people in their 30s, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services. That age group accounts for the second-most cases here, or 1,271 cases, which is 18 percent of the overall total of 7,065.
Of those, 6,402 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 338 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 64 have died, including one death in the past seven days. The county is also reporting seven COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings.
IN THE REGION
— Pierce County reported 113 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Friday. The new data brings its totals to 35,261 cases and 440 deaths.
— Grays Harbor County reported 11 new cases Friday, bringing its total to 3,244 confirmed and probable cases and 45 deaths.
— Lewis County Public Health & Social Services reported three additional COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing its total cases to 3,169 with 42 deaths.
— Mason County reported five new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing its total to 1,667 cases with 23 deaths.
— Pacific County has reported a total of 699 confirmed and probable cases with nine deaths as of Saturday.
IN THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD
The state Department of Health has reported 333,794 cases and 4,822 deaths as of Friday.
In the U.S., more than 28.1 million cases have been reported as of Sunday with more than 498,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. California has surpassed New York as the state with the most people killed by COVID-19, at more than 49,000 deaths since the pandemic began.
Globally, more than 111 million cases have been reported and 2.46 million people have died as of Sunday.
