Three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced in Thurston County Friday, including the county's first case in a child under age 10.
The three newest cases of the respiratory disease are in the young girl, a man in his 70s and one in his 60s, according to county data. County Public Health & Social Services doesn't specify age, but provides a 10-year range.
The county has now reported 99 cases of the respiratory disease, which is caused by a new coronavirus, since it announced its first case March 11. The only Thurston County death due to complications related to the disease was announced April 4; the patient was a man in his 80s who had underlying health conditions.
Just six of the cases are actively being monitored by county Public Health and Social Services, according to the data. Ninety-three cases are categorized as "recovered" or "recovering," meaning they have been released from public health-ordered isolation.
Seventeen of the Thurston County patients have required hospitalization at some point.
As of Wednesday, 2% of 3,923 residents who'd been tested for the disease had tested positive, the county reports.
AROUND THE REGION, STATE AND NATION
Pierce County was reporting 1,287 cases with 47 deaths as of Friday afternoon.
Lewis County Public Health & Social Services reported 28 confirmed positive cases with three deaths.
Mason County reported 22 confirmed cases.
Grays Harbor County reported 12 confirmed cases total. Drive-thru testing is now available in Aberdeen for anyone age 18 or older with COVID-19 symptoms.
The state Department of Health reported more than 12,750 cases statewide, with 711 deaths. That data had last been updated Wednesday night, according to DOH. Out of more than 153,300 tests statewide, 8.3% had come back positive.
Nationwide, more than 865,000 cases have been confirmed since Jan. 22, with nearly 49,000 deaths, Centers for Disease Control data show.
Globally, about 2.8 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and more than 195,000 people have died from it, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.