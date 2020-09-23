Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced three new cases of COVID-19 in the county Wednesday, bringing the total since March to 491.
One of the patients lives in Lewis County Commissioner District 1 and the other two live in district 3. Two are in their 20s and one is in their 50s.
Five new recoveries were also announced. A recovery is defined as a person who is alive and not hospitalized 28 days after their diagnosis.
For more information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
