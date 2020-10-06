Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the county’s total since March to 613.
Two of the new cases live in Commissioner District 1 and one is in district 2. One is under 20 and two are in their 60s.
Four more people are now considered recovered, meaning they are alive and not hospitalized 28 days after their diagnosis.
For more information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.