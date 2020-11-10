Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced three new cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County Tuesday. No new cases were announced Monday.
Lewis County’s total since March is now 784.
Two of the new cases were in Lewis County Commissioner District 1 and one was in district 2. One patient is under 20 and one each is in their 50s and 70s.
The number of recovered patients is now at 407. Recovered is defined as a person who is not hospitalized and alive 28 days after symptoms appeared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.