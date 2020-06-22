Lewis County Manager Erik Martin confirmed Wednesday in the Board of County Commissioners’ business meeting that three additional county residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two of the three residents are in their 20s and the other is in their 50s. Additionally, two residents live in Commissioner District 2, while the other lives in District 1. None of the three are hospitalized.
Of the 52 cases, 31 residents have ultimately recovered and three cases have resulted in death.
Commissioner Gary Stamper said some residents of Yakima County have traveled to Lewis County to utilize services that haven’t yet been permitted there. Martin pointed to less restrictions as a reason why residents of the county should be aware.
“We here in Lewis County need to be that much more vigilant about doing all of our non-pharmaceutical interventions,” Martin said. “Washing our hands, wearing masks when you can. All of those kinds of things need to be emphasized even more now than they did before.”
District 1 has now seen 24 confirmed cases with 16 recoveries. District 2 has confirmed 20 cases and eight recoveries, while District 3 has held at eight cases with seven recoveries.
According to LCPHSS, 2,737 tests have been administered in Lewis County to date, with 1.9 percent registering a positive result.
“We definitely don’t want to get into a situation where we have a resurgence,” Martin said. “As you can see, over the last week, we’ve already had, you know, quite a few more cases than maybe we were averaging before. We just need to make sure that trend doesn’t get a whole lot worse.”
