Lewis County Manager Erik Martin announced on Wednesday three new county residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
One resident is in their 20s, another is in their 40s and the third is in their 50s. Two residents are from Commissioner District 2 and the other resides in District 1. None were hospitalized.
The three new cases bring the county to a total of 55 confirmed cases.
Of the county’s total, 31 patients have ultimately recovered and three cases have resulted in deaths.
District 2 has now seen 22 cases, while District 1 has confirmed 25 cases. With one additional case confirmed in a resident in their 20s, 11 of the county’s 55 cases are in people between the ages of 20-29.
