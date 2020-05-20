The Salvation Army in Centralia will be distributing 500 boxes of food for Lewis County residents in need starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 22, at the Centralia Factory Outlets.
One box of food is estimated to be able to feed a family of four for two to three days. The Salvation Army’s Northwest Divisional Headquarters is distributing food boxes through Washington state, and Lewis County volunteers are helping to distribute the free food boxes in Centralia. The food boxes have been funded by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“Having this great opportunity to have the support of not only our community, our headquarters but also the ability to provide this through the LDS Church, it’s just amazing,” said Salvation Army Centralia Lieutenant Gin Pack.
Pack said that The Salvation Army Centralia location has seen a 65 percent increase in the need for emergency food since the COVID-19 outbreak began.
There is a limit of one box of food per family and the Salvation Army will be handing out the 500 boxes until 2 p.m. or when supplies run out. The distribution will occur at the Centralia Factory Outlets located at 1330 Lum Road.
“What we’re trying to do is be proactive in providing emergency services and emergency food so that people aren’t asking themselves the question, ‘are we going to pay the utility bill or are we going to eat?’ ” Pack said.
The boxes contain various foods such as pasta, rice, canned vegetables, cereal, shelf-stable protein, and because it’s available in the area, fresh fruits, said Pack.
“We are incredibly optimistic that this can just be a time for those that need the services to see a whole community, a whole state rally behind them to see those needs being met,” she said.
In order to limit physical contact and keep volunteers and recipients safe, the food distribution will be organized in a way that the recipient can drive up, get the box of food, and drive away without getting out of their cars. Signs will be in place to help direct the flow of traffic.
Pack said that the Salvation Army Centralia Corps has expanded services during the COVID-19 outbreak and is expecting a “huge” increase in the number of people who are going to need services after the state-ordered moratorium on evictions lifted.
“We’re bracing for impact once the moratorium is up,” Pack said.
Those interested in volunteering to help distribute the boxes on Friday can call the Salvation Army Centralia office at 360-736-4339 before Friday to be added to the list of volunteers.
“This is Lewis County, at the end of the day, even when we all don’t see eye to eye, we rally together to support one another," said Pack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.