YEAR OF GIVING: The Salvation Army is Asking for Online Donations While Currently Falling 19 Percent Short of Goal
Donations are still needed to help The Salvation Army reach its goal for the annual Red Kettle Campaign. Traditional red kettles placed throughout the community before Christmas yielded lower than expected returns. Now, The Salvation Army is hoping online donations to “virtual” red kettles can help make up the difference before the end of the year.
Currently, The Salvation Army in Centralia reports that donations are 19 percent short of the $79,000 goal for the Red Kettle Campaign. Donations, as of Wednesday night, are at $64,000.
“We set the goal for our Red Kettle Campaign at $79,000 – that’s basically $1 per resident of Lewis County. We have until the end of the year to meet that goal,” said Lieutenant Gin Pack, co-director of The Salvation Army in Lewis County. “We are asking the community to donate to our virtual red kettle to help make up the difference.”
In comparison, the Red Kettle Campaign raised about $70,000. The decrease in donations is due to the closing of retail stores, the decline in foot traffic and shoppers carrying less cash, Pack said. The Salvation Army also had a tough time retaining bell ringers, which Pack said was likely due to people not wanting to be near others for long periods of time and possibly be exposed to COVID-19.
“We, as a society, have done an excellent job at adapting to a world where a pandemic is going on, which meant more accessibility to online retailers and less foot traffic and donations at retail stores in Lewis County,” Pack said.
But donations are needed now more than ever, she said, with an increased need in services. During 2020, an average of 50 percent more people turned to The Salvation Army for assistance, including many new families coming to The Salvation Army for the first time. The Salvation Army relies on donations from the community to fund services year-round in the community.
Money raised during the Red Kettle Campaign is a critical source of funding for Salvation Army services throughout the year, including its food bank, hygiene center, shelter, financial and rental assistance for the needy and other social services. Many of those services provided fill a gap where grants don’t always fit in.
Online donations are needed by December 31. Donors can go to CentraliaRedKettle.org to make a secure online donation. All donations stay in the community they are received.
“We want to start the New Year having met our goal for the Red Kettle Campaign,” Pack said. “We know the need for Salvation Army services will continue into 2021, as so many families continue to experience economic challenges due to the COVID pandemic.”
For anyone unable to donate by Dec. 31, but who still want to donate afterward, they can do so online at centralia.salvationarmy.org. Walk-in donations are also welcome and donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box: 488, Centralia, Washington, 98531.
“Anything that’s donated directly to our location stays in Lewis County,” Pack said. “That’s the important part, too.”
