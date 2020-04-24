Tenino’s Oregon Trail Days, which was scheduled to take place the last weekend of July this year, has been canceled, according to a group on the event’s Facebook page.
“Due to the unknown future of social distancing requirements well into the summer, the Tenino Area Chamber of Commerce (has) decided to cancel Oregon Trail Days this year,” the statement reads. “This was a terribly difficult decision to make, but is in the best interest of the health and safety of our community.”
The group notes that the governor may lift restrictions, but that the gathering of large groups could still be inadvisable this summer.
“We do not want Tenino to be the epicenter for the next surge of COVID-19 cases,” the statement reads.
