The coronavirus pandemic has spelled trouble for everyone, but often the issues get magnified for the homeless population.
A task like quarantining — simple and tedious for those who have a roof over their head — in a safe, socially distanced manner was identified as a serious need for Lewis County’s homeless population, said Meja Handlen, the housing coordinator for Lewis County Public Health and Social Services (LCPHSS).
According to Handlen, COVID-19 put Lewis County in a position where the longstanding shelter at the Housing Resource Center of Lewis County in Centralia, a faith based 501(c) nonprofit organization, was already at-capacity and had to be socially distanced in order to keep the people it served safe.
That required taking some of the beds out of the shelter, and in turn, moving some people elsewhere.
Pair this with the foresight that there would surely be others who need the services of a shelter during the pandemic, and the emergency COVID-19 shelter at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds was conceived.
As of Friday, the shelter averaged 15 persons served per day and had 731 bed nights, a running total of the number of beds slept in at the shelter each night, since it opened on April 15, according to Handlen.
And already, five people have been able to find a home outside of the shelter.
Handlen said she feels the shelter is having a good deal of success because of the approach they take in providing help. She added that there is equal effort from the recipient of the services and the service providers.
“We offer hand ups, not handouts,” Handlen said
In addition to having a facility at the fairgrounds for people who have not contracted COVID-19, there is also a facility where people who have tested positive for the disease can isolate themselves if they have nowhere else to go, Handlen added, but it has not been used yet.
“We have isolation and quarantine services that are ready to be used if needed, but that is separate from the shelter,” Handlen said.
The emergency shelter got on its feet through a $400,000 grant from the Department of Commerce’s COVID-19 relief fund that the county received in March, according to LCPHSS director J.P. Anderson, $120,000 of which was directed to The Salvation Army in May to maintain the shelter from April 15 to July 15.
Initially, the shelter was scheduled to go through June 15, but is not being extended on a month-by-month basis, said Handlen.
Salvation Army Lt. Gin Pack, who works in coordination with LCPHSS, manages the day-to-day operations of the shelter — which is at the building at the fairgrounds adjacent to the Twin Cities Senior Center.
She said that the shelter isn’t just a roof over someone’s head during a tumultuous time, it is a place where people who have hit tough times can link up with services that can give them a hand to lift themselves out of homelessness.
“It’s really a whole community and a collaborative effort,” Pack said.
Indeed, local collaborators play an essential role in keeping the shelter more than just a place to find a bed. Handlen and Pack tipped their cap to Justia Madrigal, the community outreach coordinator for the Lewis County Housing Resource Center who got partnerships with 16 different organizations and agencies to support the shelter.
Some of the collaborators Madrigal was able to secure are: Gather Church, both Centralia and Chehalis Police Departments, TrueBlood, Friends Without Homes, Life Center Church, Hub City Mission and others.
Brooke Reder and Brandi Ellsworth, two peer counselors from Gather Church, were at the shelter on Friday to chat with folks at the shelter.
“We do a multitude of things,” Reder said. “Today, we are getting someone set up with their Medicare so then they can get their prescriptions and get to a primary care provider.”
Reder added that her role is to identify what services could be helpful to a person and try to lead them toward those resources.
Handlen also noted the shelter is not on a drop-in basis, meaning a person needs a referral through the coordinated entry plan with the Lewis County Housing Resource Center to live at the shelter.
The referral process is considered necessary at the shelter with COVID-19 still lingering, and anyone entering the shelter gets their temperature taken to ensure guests or dwellers are not symptomatic.
Though the shelter is temporary, they are still accepting donations from businesses, organizations or individuals. Pack said items that are always needed are hygiene products, nonperishables, particularly drinks like Gatorade, and shoes.
For more information, contact The Salvation Army at 360-736-4339.
