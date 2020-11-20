The Chehalis Tribe’s Talking Cedar Restaurant will remain open for indoor dining, but reduce capacity to 50 percent with a limit of six people per table, the tribe announced this week. “The Chehalis Tribe is committed to sound public health based on the guidelines on coronavirus from the CDC. We follow the science,” explains Chris Richardson, Managing Director of Chehalis Tribal Enterprises. Those guidelines include: setting tables set apart to maintain social distancing; hanging plexiglass screen guards; screening staff prior to each shift; and offering plenty of sanitizer. Staff and guests are required to wear masks, except when sitting down to eat and drink.”
As a sovereign jurisdiction, the tribe is responsible for establishing its own health and safety protocols.
