The Rochester Citizens Group announced this week that the annual Swede Day, scheduled for June, would be postponed.
“Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the board has determined it is in the best interest of your health and safety to postpone until further notice,” a press release from the board reads. “Our concern for this easily spread and infectious disease is that it could so easily be passed on to our grandparents and at-risk community members.”
The group plans to reevaluate the situation when Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order restrictions are lifted. The decision to reschedule affects the coronation, vendors and Swede Day parade.
For more information, email swedehall@yahoo.com.
