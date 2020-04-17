Centralia High School students have started participating in online classes where each student can join a video chat to watch their teacher lead a discussion about an assigned reading, give lectures and facilitate quizzes.
The district has Chromebooks available to loan to students who need a device to access the internet. Centralia School District Communication Officer Ed Petersen said the district has received 600 loan requests for the Chromebooks out of about 3,450 students district-wide. In the high school alone, 150 Chromebooks have been loaned to students to enable them to participate in the online classes.
“For students that don’t have access (to the internet), if it is due to lack of hardware we are getting them a Chromebook, so that’s number one. If their limited access is due to some other constraint like they can’t get internet where they live, we are preparing packet work for them on a weekly basis here at the high school,” said Centralia High School Principal Josue Lowe.
Lowe said the school is able to help students gain access to the online classes if having a device is the barrier, but if internet access is the barrier the district is still working on a way to overcome that. However, Lowe said that the number of high school students who do not have internet access is low.
“What we are trying to establish is equity in opportunities for all students and continuity that an algebra one class for one teacher looks very similar to what’s happening in an algebra one class for another teacher,” said Lowe.
The online classes use a video conferencing service called Zoom that allows for numerous students to log on and see the teacher as well as their fellow classmates. The teacher is able to pull up documents on the screen for discussions as well as lead quizzes that students can answer and the teacher can see all of the answers. On Tuesday afternoon Teresa Ramirez was joined by about 12 high school students as they discussed “All Quiet on the Western Front” and then took a quiz.
“We really moved forward with the idea that we would be coming back to school on April 27 and now with the news last week that we’re going to be closed for the rest of the year we have transitioned into a distance learning model that will get us through the rest of the year,” Lowe said. “We put an emphasis on students being engaged with the distance learning model in order to earn credit. We are utilizing, in most of our classes, online learning through Google Classrooms for students that can access the internet.”
The district also has classes called “College in the High School” where students can earn college credit. Those classes must meet the continuous learning guidelines set by the university that has helped create the learning material for the course. Universities involved with “College in the High School” courses at Centralia High School include Central Washington University, Eastern Washington University and the University of Washington. Those college credit courses have stricter guidelines on having to transition quickly to the online/video chat format, Lowe said.
Distance learning is still evolving, Lowe added, and one challenge they face is making sure they are providing the same quality of education for all students as well as getting students to be engaged with the learning material while not in a classroom.
“The biggest challenge for me as a principal is trying to change just about everything without an ability to engage people face to face,” he said. “I don’t think I’m a gifted Zoom meeting facilitator at this point but that’s what I’m being asked to do and do it in a way that is articulate and has meaning that we can pass back down to students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.