OLYMPIA — About 150 student-athletes, wearing jerseys all the way from Ferndale to Longview, marched on the state capitol Thursday with hopes of persuading Gov. Jay Inslee to allow the resumption of fall sports.
A petition to ask Gov. Inslee to reinstate fall sports was spread over social media Monday by some of the top high school football players in the state, who formed an organization called Student Athletes of Washington (SAW). The group includes Eastside Catholic defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, the second-ranked recruit in the nation, and Kennedy Catholic’s Sam Huard, the top quarterback prospect in the nation.
The petition was released Monday morning and passed its 5,000 goal by later that afternoon. It had over 28,500 signatures as of Thursday night.
The student-athletes at the protest gathered at the Washington State Capitol Visitor’s Center parking lot at 4 p.m., and marched to the Washington State Capitol Building. Many donning their high school football jerseys and holding signs, one of which read, ‘Soccer is not a crime!’
The athletes stood on the Capitol Steps while members of SAW and Tracy Ford of Bellevue-based Ford Sports Performance, who wrote the petition, stood in front of a microphone. Ford took the opening speech.
“The youth got to matter, you guys got to matter,” Ford spoke to the crowd. “We are up here today, to help be a voice. You guys are all here today to be a voice for the state of Washington… I got a call from the Governor’s Office yesterday. We gonna talk. What we doing today has meaning. What you guys are doing today has meaning.”
Ford pointed out how Michigan’s governor issued an executive order Thursday to allow high school football and volleyball to begin in two weeks, and how Ohio and Pennsylvania recently reopened football, as well. Another SAW member took the mic and read each of the 34 states that are participating in fall football with heavy restrictions and regulations. Washington, Oregon and California have all postponed football until 2021.
Kennedy Catholic’s four-star wideout Junior Alexander, an Arizona State University football commit, read SAW’s letter to Gov. Inslee, which highlighted the group’s factors for wanting to reinstate fall sports: youth depression; a higher likelihood of teenagers engaging in criminal activity; increased stress on single-parent households; and the potential for athletes to lose out on collegiate athletic scholarships, among many others.
Kody Christian, a sophomore at Adna, traveled up with his dad to be a part of the protest Thursday. Christian didn’t even know about the petition or protest until Thursday morning, but he knew he needed to be here. Christian, who plays football, basketball and baseball for the Pirates, said his entire life revolves around sports.
“It’s basically my whole life,” Christian said. “It’s molded around sports. That’s the main thing I care about, especially football.”
Asked if Gov. Inslee issued an executive order to begin fall sports again, would he play? He answered without hesitation.
“Of course I would,” Christian said.
Megan Elkins, a senior Rochester who plays on the girls soccer and basketball teams, signed the petition after seeing it shared on Facebook on Monday. She shared it to her Snapchat story asking others to also sign it.
She wasn’t able to attend the protest Thursday, but said she was upset about having her senior soccer season shortened by being moved to spring. This is her last chance to play team sports as she doesn’t have plans to play in college.
“The main part was I just want my season back, then also I read the petition’s reasoning and the kid who wrote it had really good points to Gov. Inslee on how it would take a lot of stress off of kids, and help with parents who aren’t home when their kids are at sports,” Elkins said. “It gives them a break. There were a lot of solid points.”
The petition comes on the heels of all fall sports being moved to spring by the WIAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Thursday, Washington state had over 78,500 cases and over 2,000 deaths, while the nation has over 6.1 million cases and over 186,000 deaths.
“We all want our students participating and the WIAA is ready when we are given clearance from the Governor’s Office and the Department of Health,” WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman told Scorebook Live Washington. “Many assume the WIAA has the authority to make the decision but it appears our students have identified where that authority rests.”
Emily Havorson, senior communications manager for the Governor’s Office, told Scorebook Live Washington on Monday that Gov. Inslee wants regular activities to resume, but recognizes that it has to be done in a safe way that protects students, their families and the community.
“The governor’s office and the Department of Health will continue monitoring the data to ensure that when it is safe for sports to start again, they start in a way that will keep virus transmission low and student athletes healthy,” Havorson said in an email.
Ford, at the podium, stressed the importance of giving student-athletes a voice in the decision, saying they are some of the biggest stakeholders in this situation, and they want to be heard.
“Today, the biggest thing is we want to get your point of view across to everybody that’s listening, everybody that’s watching,” Ford said. “You guys are what matter the most, because you guys are the leaders of tomorrow.”
