Thurston County almost went an entire week with no new cases of COVID-19.
But on Sunday, county health officials announced four new cases. They were a man in his 60s, two women in their 40s and a woman in her 30s, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.
The four new cases increased the total here to 131. Of those, there has been one death and 122 people have either recovered or are recovering from the virus. That gives the county eight active cases of the novel coronavirus.
The low number of cases here has meant that the county can apply for a variance to move to Phase 2 of the state's "safe start" recovery plan. The variance would allow the county to open even more businesses than allowed statewide, according to the Governor's Office.
Over Memorial Day weekend, the county's focus is on completing the application to the extent possible, according to spokeswoman Meghan Porter, The Olympian reported. The Board of County Commissioners, which is made up of the same commissioners who sit on the Board of Health, plans to review the full application on Tuesday.
After the application is submitted, the state Secretary of Health will review it and can approve the plans as submitted, approve them with modifications, or deny the application altogether, The Olympian reported. The state aims to review applications within 1-3 days of receiving them.
In the region:
• Pierce County cases continue to jump by double-digit margins. On Sunday, county health officials there announced 16 more cases and one more death, a Puyallup woman in her 80s with underlying health problems. That gives the county more than 1,800 cases and 74 deaths.
• Lewis County has 35 cases and three deaths.
• Mason County has 34 cases and one death.
• Grays Harbor County has 16 cases.
Across the state, nation and world Washington state is closing in on 20,000 cases and more than 1,000 have died, according to the state Department of Health.
In the U.S., there have been 1.6 million cases and nearly 100,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
The New York Times on Sunday devoted its front page to the pandemic and listed the names of about 1,000 people who have died from the disease.
Globally, more than five million people have been afflicted and 344,000 have died, the Johns Hopkins data show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.