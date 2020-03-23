Steck Medical Center has announced that it will open urgent care from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the present.
“Coronavirus test kits aren’t available to us at this time, those concerned that they may have contracted Coronavirus should contact us by telephone and not come to the urgent care,” a news release from the medical center states. “Those with critical symptoms should go to the hospital emergency room.”
Steck is not scheduling patients for routine visits, but plans to soon begin a telemedicine program. For more information go to steckmedical.com or call 360-740-4184 or 360-748-9822.
