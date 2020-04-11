OLYMPIA — With a holiday weekend and nice spring weather on the horizon, Gov. Jay Inslee recruited local officials from around the state to underscore a message he's been repeating for weeks.
Stay home. Don't get together with relatives or friends in other cities, towns or neighborhoods. Visit by phone or online video. Get out for a walk in the fresh air and sunshine, but keep a safe distance from others and don't gather in the parks.
"If to get to your walk you have to drive a car, you've gone too far," Inslee said
Jeff Lambert, executive director of the Dishman Hills Conservancy, said the trails are open but encouraged hikers to use one they can get to by walking, running or biking.
"Try not to drive," said Lambert, who was part of Inslee's teleconference. If someone does drive to a trailhead and the parking lot is full, go somewhere else, he said.
On the trail, be patient and if someone is coming from the other direction, pause to give them a chance to move off to the side.
"Maybe give up your pacing or mileage goals," he added.
Patricia Byers, the mayor of Yakima, had a message for tourists who like to come to that area in the spring to visit wineries and microbreweries. "Please don't," she said.
Victoria Compton of the San Juan County Economic Development Council, encouraged people to go online to plan their next outing to the islands -- when the stay-home order is lifted.
Inslee said the state is seeing "massive compliance" with the order that closed non-essential businesses, and said the main tool to enforce the order would be "the common sense" of state residents.
The stay-home order is showing reductions in the number of deaths per day, but if people choose not to follow it, those numbers could go back up with what Inslee called "preventable deaths."
"What we are doing is working," he said. "We have had dozens of tragedies a day, but we have not had hundreds."
The order initially took effect on March 23 for two weeks, but last week was extended through May 4. State officials will monitor a wide range of health data in deciding when to lift it, he said.
