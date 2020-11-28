Small businesses impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for state grants starting early next week.
Applications will be taken through an online portal on the state Department of Commerce website.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced the $50 million in grants last week after imposing a new round of business restrictions earlier this month in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Grants will be prioritized for businesses with annual revenues of less than $5 million, and for businesses most impacted by the new restrictions, including full-service restaurants, fitness centers, bowling alleys, and music and event venues, according to a news release from Commerce.
Certain nonprofits may be eligible if they fall into similar categories. They may include museums or events venues.
Grant awards are up to $20,000 each, and are to help businesses that have lost money due to COVID-19.
Priority will be given to businesses that apply before Dec. 10.
If it is able to fund all eligible applicants, Commerce may be able to provide grants to businesses and nonprofits in other sectors and with revenues greater than $5 million, the news release states.
The link to applications will be available at commerce.wa.gov/bizgrants.
