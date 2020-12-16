Lewis County’s cumulative positive COVID-19 cases will jump by over 200 and deaths will increase by two due to a statewide decision to begin counting positive antigen tests.
Those new positives, which should show up this week, are associated with antigen tests administered in the last several months, which the state and county were aware of and tracking.
The increase will therefore not represent a new surge in COVID-19 cases, Public Health Director J.P. Anderson said Wednesday.
Antigen tests are diagnostic tests that provide rapid results, but can be less reliable than molecular tests, which can take several days to get results.
“Generally, positive tests from the antigen are really reliable,” Anderson said. It’s the negative results that can be less reliable, especially if the test is administered outside the proper time frame.
The new cases added statewide have been “de-duplicated,” Anderson noted, to ensure that they are not associated with someone who also received a molecular test which has already been accounted for.
