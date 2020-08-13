Guidance from the Washington State Department of Health is recommending that schools in high-activity counties, which includes Lewis County, should cancel or postpone in-person extracurricular activities.
Lewis County Public Health & Social Services (LCPHSS) has shared state guidance regarding extracurricular school activities to help school districts in the county make informed decisions around resuming extracurricular activities.
“Lewis County is currently categorized as a high-activity county due to having more than 75 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over the past 14 days. A moderate level is between 25 and 75 cases per 100,000 over 14 days. Low activity is less than 25,” states the press release from LCPHSS.
The low, moderate and high-activity counties are metric goals recommended by the Washington State Health Department used to provide a platform for discussions between school districts and public health officials.
“These are the hard decisions facing every school district right now. As the entire community works to reduce COVID-19 transmissions, our risks go down and our ability to resume sports and extracurricular activities increases. COVID-19 is one tough opponent, but when we all do our part, we’re tougher,” said Lewis County Public Health & Social Services J.P. Anderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.