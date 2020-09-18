The coronavirus quarantine has gone from spring to summer and now is transitioning to fall. Still, the Washington state Department of Health stresses people need to stay vigilant when it comes to testing and where they can go to get tested.
The cold and flu season is coming, which further stresses the need to make sure, if any COVID-like symptoms come up, you'll want to take care of yourself.
Dr. Charissa Fotinos, the state COVID-19 testing leader, believes people aren't doing enough to protect themselves.
"The best way to do this is to make sure that people in counties with high positivity rates have access to testing and are proactively getting tested when they need it," Fotinos said in a statement. "Right now, this is not happening enough, and we need it to drastically increase if we are going to stop COVID-19 from spreading rapidly, especially in disproportionately impacted communities and among our essential workers."
Tests are being provided through doctors, health care providers, some pharmacies, drive-thru locations and local health clinics.
"We want people to have a plan to get tested should they need it. We want the experience to be easy, positive and accessible no matter when you may need to get tested," Dr. Fotinos said.
For more information, log on to https://www.doh.wa.gov/ and for information and click here for COIVD-19 testing locations around Washington State.
