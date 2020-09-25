The latest unemployment data from Washington’s Employment Security Department (ESD) shows the unemployment rate in Lewis County fell back down to single digits in August.
In Lewis County, where the unemployment rate sits at 9.2 percent, 3,259 workers of the county’s 35,896-person labor force are currently unemployed, according to ESD data.
“It’s going to be a slow return, I don’t really have a crystal ball,” Jim Vleming, an economist for the ESD covering Southwest Washington, said. “Things seem to change by the day on which direction we’re going and when things are going to reopen and when they’re not going to reopen.”
ESD’s data shows the unemployment rate in Lewis County has dropped by 7.4 percent since April, when it peaked at 16.6 percent, but is still 3.3 percent above where it was in August of 2019.
Vleming says in his opinion, the best way to gauge job growth is by looking at the nonfarm employment numbers, which excludes the agriculture industry, but also only counts jobs that are within the boundaries of Lewis County.
According to the ESD’s nonfarm employment data for Lewis County, no particular industry saw dramatic growth in jobs, rather most of them showed modest improvement from July to August.
“(Lewis County) actually gained 310 jobs over the month, so we’re seeing some return in leisure, professional business services and trade and what not,” Vleming said.
But Vleming says to take the modest growth with a grain of salt because the county is still down approximately 1,000 nonfarm jobs from a year ago.
“The big losses, of course, are still leisure which is 310 off from where it was last year, professional business services is off 190 and educational health services is off 170, so we still have some sectors that are certainly impacted by COVID, but the unemployment rate is getting a little more reasonable,” Vleming said.
The ESD notes that across the state, the leisure and hospitality industry’s workforce is dominated by the 14-24 age group, where it accounts for 32 percent of Lewis County’s leisure and hospitality workforce.
Statewide, Washington’s economy grew by 19,800 jobs in August, according to ESD data. Still growth, but to a lesser extent from June and July that saw jobs increase by more than 100,000 in both months.
The unemployment rate at the state level dropped from 10 percent in July to 8.4 percent in August, according to ESD data.
“We’re kind of waiting for the smoke to clear,” Vleming said regarding economic recovery in Lewis County. “So let’s see what happens and I think we’ll have a better idea as we go, but I certainly don’t think anything is concrete yet.”
