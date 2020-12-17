As of this Thursday, 31,200 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine had arrived in Washington, with another 29,250 expected in a second shipment by the end of the week.
Lewis County was set to receive 975 doses in the second of those shipments. Most counties received the same amount, except for large counties including Yakima, Spokane, Pierce, King, Clark and Benton counties.
The total 62,400 doses expected to be delivered in Washington this week to 39 sites in 29 counties, including 1,950 doses going to three tribes, according to the state Department of Health.
Another 74,100 doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in Washington next week and another 85,800 the following week.
As of Thursday, 410 doses of the vaccine had been administered in the state, according to DOH.
As of Wednesday, there were 280 clinics in 37 counties enrolled in the COVID-19 vaccine distribution program.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires two doses. Providers will tell vaccine recipients when to receive their second dose.
(2) comments
I just heard that the allocation to Washington state has been cut by 40%.
Well, that's useless, isn't it? I mean, it's not even useful as a conspiracy theory. From whom did you hear this? Why should we care?
