The Washington state Department of Health is partnering with the Washington 211 call center to answer questions and concerns about novel coronavirus and its spread.
The public can now call 1-800-525-0127 daily, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., or text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211.
The Washington 211 service is not able to provide clinical information or test results.
“In response to a high volume of inquiries from health care providers, the department is also working to ensure Washington 211 call takers have the right information to address common provider questions on basic, nonclinical topics,” a press release from DOH said.
The department recently made the switch to Washington 211 so callers could benefit from no dropped calls, reduced wait times, and an option of requesting a call back and not having to wait on hold for an operator to answer.
Informative service staff will have information on COVID-19 symptoms, how to get tested for the virus, how to prevent the spread of the virus, who to contact for medical assistance and additional information.
Texting the 211-211 hotline will allow residents to receive updates on their cellphones. Those who use the service will also receive links to the latest information on coronavirus, including updates from counties and additional resources for families, businesses and students.
