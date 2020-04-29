The Washington state Department of Commerce last week provided up to $1,000 in rental assistance and up to $500 in energy assistance for households that qualify for the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
The crisis funding will be distributed through Commerce’s statewide network of community action agencies, and is expected to serve an estimated 5,000 eligible households.
“Imagine not having enough funds to pay rent, the heat bill, and put food on the table. Thousands of families in Washington face this predicament, and the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated this crisis in our state,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “We are working with our partners to disperse this funding as quickly as possible.”
Community action agencies will distribute the money on a first-come, first-served basis, as long as the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order is in place. Of the $9 million available, 15 percent is available for rental assistance.
To qualify for the COVID-19 crisis LIHEAP benefits, a household must be at or below 125 percent of the federal poverty level and have received, or will receive, a LIHEAP or Low Income Rate Assistance Program (LIRAP) benefit in the current program year (October 2019 through October 2020).
Last year, LIHEAP dispersed an average rental assistance benefit of $800 to 430 households.
In 2019, a family of four, with an annual income of $32,188, or a monthly income of $2,682, qualified for the program.
For more information, go to https://deptofcommerce.app.box.com/s/3fp0xz4y2x2p4hedw9ww4sk7ma36srlx
