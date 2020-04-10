The Washington state Board of Education adopted emergency rules at a special board meeting Wednesday allowing for more flexibility for graduation requirements for current high school seniors affected by school closures due to COVID-19.
The new rules are effective immediately for class of 2020 students and allow public schools, charter schools and tribal schools to waive some state graduation requirements for individual students. They also allow private schools to wave credit-based graduation requirements for individual students and waive school day and instructional hour requirements for the current school year.
“To be approved, districts must make a good faith effort to give students opportunities to complete credits for high school graduation,” according to a news release.
The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction is giving districts guidance on how to make those efforts.
“In this difficult time, our state’s students come first,” said Peter Maier, state Board of Education chair, in a statement. “By adopting these rules, we considered the many high school students who otherwise would face great limitations due to this historic pandemic. These new rules give flexibility to let school districts support students now, while honoring the student work done before school buildings closed.”
Applications for the waiver are expected to be available online by April 15 and the Board of Education has planned a special meeting on April 21 to review the first round of applications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.