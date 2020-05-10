Early May is traditionally when the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway opens to traffic after being closed for the winter season.
Not this year. The opening of the gates on state Route 504 near Coldwater Lake remain closed under orders linked to efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
In adherence with social distancing guidelines amid the pandemic, the U.S. Forest Service has temporarily closed all Gifford Pinchot National Forest campgrounds, day-use sites, trail-heads, Sno-Parks, cabin rentals and other developed recreation sites.
In a press release, the Forest Service wrote that it would continue to coordinate the future reopening with the Washington State Department of Transportation, which plans to ease closures in phases, as soon as mid- to late-May.
“As warmer weather returns to the Pacific Northwest, we know lots of travelers look forward to venturing up the mountain, especially because this year marks 40 years since the Mount St. Helens eruption,” said WSDOT Maintenance Supervisor Aaron Yanez. “With the recreational areas along the upper reaches of the highway temporarily closed, we made the decision to keep the highway closed.”
Mount St. Helens is most notorious for its major eruption on May 18, 1980, the deadliest volcanic event in U.S. history.
