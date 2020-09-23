The Southwest Washington Fairgrounds have been approved by the Department of Health to begin hosting events, according to Fair and Events Manager Tamara Hayes. The grounds could be open at limited capacity for events starting as early as Nov. 1.
The hope is to open the fairgrounds for retail-style, drive-in, and agriculture events while also using fairground buildings for the severe weather shelter run by the Hub City Mission, Hayes said at a Sept. 23 meeting.
““This way as the pandemic continues, which it sounds like it’s going to be, we hopefully can be using the fairgrounds for both of these options … to have events and to be serving the community,” Hayes told county commissioners.
Hayes has also asked the Lighted Tractor Parade, an annual Centralia event, to come to the fairgrounds for a modified drive-through event.
“That way their guests can drive through and have that same experience that’s kind of our crucial part of celebrations in Centralia, but may not be as capable of happening this year due to the pandemic,” she said.
Although rainy weather may prevent some events, Hayes said she’s hopefully drive-in movies could begin next spring.
(1) comment
There definitely will be a fair next year. By then probably 100 million people in the US will have been exposed to COVID-19, so holding public events will make little difference.
