Winlock Egg Days may have been canceled by COVID-19 this year but that didn’t stop some of its citizens from remembering the day.
On Saturday, multiple cars gathered for a rolling car show. The event was not an official Egg Day Committee sanctioned event, but something that came together organically through conversations around town, said Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson. He said the consensus he heard was that doing even something small to mark what would have been the 99th annual Egg Days could help people through this difficult situation: like the American flags that have been left on display since Memorial Day and the colorful signs celebrating high school seniors who didn’t get a traditional graduation this year.
“This was about ‘what can we do?’” Svenson said.
Many small towns in Lewis County and beyond are grappling with the loss of their annual gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lewis County entered Phase 3 of Washington State’s Safe Start phased reopening plan on Friday, which only allows for events for up to 50 people. Many of these events draw thousands of visitors. Phase 4 of the plan, for which the county could be eligible to apply in about three weeks, has no restrictions on numbers at events. In every phase the state Department of Health reserves the right to approve only partial reopening of some activities in a county if needed. The state also announced that counties can be moved back to lower phases of the plan if certain criteria is not met.
With the uncertainty of the phased reopening, almost all of Lewis County’s community festivals from Vader’s May Day in early May to Onalaska Apple Harvest Festival in early October have been canceled. While full scale events will not happen this year, the conversation has shifted for many communities to how they can still celebrate in some way, because events like these are about more than funnel cakes and car shows. For example, Svenson said for Winlock, Egg Days is a celebration of the town’s history and community pride.
“For a small community like this, it’s a huge deal,” Svenson said. “It brings in folks who, unfortunately, might not normally come to our town, and we want them to come here and see all the positive things.”
Many local festival organizers cite potential liability as well as logistics as the main reasons for canceling. Festival planning takes months and organizers must secure permits, insurance, advertising and other items that require an outlay of money and time.
Sonny and Linda Mettler, who have organized the Morton Loggers Jubilee for more than 40 years, said they held out hope they might still be able to have their event, but knew they needed to cancel when they heard there would be no 2020 Southwest Washington Fair.
“Now, we’re getting to the point of time where even if we could do it, I don’t know if we could put it all together because we pretty much start the first of January with the planning,” Sonny Mettler said.
The 78th Logger’s Jubilee would have taken place the second full weekend of August. The Mettlers said that while conversations are taking place about having some sort of smaller event, but they are not sure if anything will be possible. The event usually draws 8,000-10,000 people including: as many as 3,000 people at the lawnmower races alone; and about 1,000 at the beer garden on Friday night.
“It’s wall to wall people so there’s no way to regulate that,” Linda said.
The loss of festivals also equals a loss of revenue for already hurting communities. Many businesses had to close for a time during the stay-at-home orders in Washington and some remain closed. While many in Morton look at Jubilee weekend as a time to leave town to avoid crowds, many enjoy the influx of visitors and tourism dollars buoy businesses, the Mettlers said.
“It’s a good tax base for the businesses and it’s going to hurt them and the vendors and all that,” Sonny Mettler said.
Jerry Owens, president of the Napavine Funtime Festival Association and Chairman of Funtime Festival, said while his association is still hopeful to be able to hold some version of Funtime Festival this summer. Funtime Festival Association members have discussed many options, including moving the festival date or scaling it back but are waiting to see what the next few weeks bring. Not knowing what will be required when the date rolls around makes planning this year some difficult, Owens said. But it’s very important, he added.
“I like watching people enjoy themselves and come together and visit. They see people they haven’t seen since last year,” Owens said. “Even if it’s just a parade. We want to have something to get people out in the open and enjoying the community a little bit.”
In Toledo, Cheese Days will miss its 100th anniversary with the cancellation of the 2020 festivities. While the official Cheese Days committee plans no events this year, the usual beer garden and music Friday and Saturday night at Donna’s Place on Ramsey Way will be happening, if Lewis County has reached Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan. Donna Wallace, owner of Donna’s Place, said a beer garden and some musical acts that were already booked is an easier event to plan in a short timeframe than full blown community festival, so she feels confident that she can wait and see what the state of the reopening plan is by then. She also said that she wanted to move forward, if possible, for the community.
“I think the community really needs this, especially now,” Wallace said. “You have people who are still afraid to get out but you have other people who are like ‘oh my gosh, I can’t do this anymore.’”
In Winlock, Saturday’s rolling car show did go through the downtown area but also wound its way through the residential neighborhoods to allow people to watch from their front yards or parked cars. Winlock City Council member Jeramy Allman and Crystal Schnitzer brought their sons Justin, Jessie and Jackson Allman in their 1969 Ford Galaxie 500 to take part in the event. They said they were excited to hear it was happening because their family lost not only Egg Days but also many weekends of summer car shows to COVID-19 this year.
“It’s having a sense of normalcy when nothing is normal,” Schnitzer said. “For the kids, this is what happens at the end of the school year. I think just having some social distanced event that brings the community together gives us some sort of sense of normalcy.”
The last car in the rolling car show was a van driven by Holly Orbino and RyLee Camps, who had worked together to make about 180 egg salad sandwiches they distributed to anyone they passed who wanted one. They even ran some up to people sitting on their porches along the rolling car show route. Thousands of egg salad sandwiches are usually distributed to the crowds at Egg Days and the two said this was their way of keeping the tradition alive.
“We were so happy to see the smiles on the faces of people when we gave them one,” Camps said.
A small number of people gathered along the sides of the road along the rolling car show route, making sure they stayed a safe distance from one another. Among them, Carol Wallin, 70, waved and took photos. She said she has been going to Egg Days as long as she can remember and was grateful the city was willing to mark the day, even with a small gesture.
“With all the stuff going on in the world, everybody needs a little happiness and enjoyment in their day,” Wallin said.
