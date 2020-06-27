The presence of COVID-19 creates new considerations around firework use as the Fourth of July approaches.
Fireworks have the potential to cause wildfires, which are associated with diminished air quality and related respiratory health issues.
Graeme Carvlin, air resource specialist at the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, said he worries about the impacts of smoke during the pandemic.
"COVID is a respiratory disease, and wildfire smoke is a respiratory irritant," Carvlin said.
Carvlin said it's unclear whether 2020 will see a high wildfire smoke season like 2017 and 2018, or a low smoke impact like last summer.
According to Carvlin, this summer is predicted to be hotter than normal with an average amount of precipitation.
Recent research suggests air pollution caused by wildfires has the potential to exacerbate COVID-19 symptoms and negatively impact outcomes, said Steve Metcalf, communications specialist for Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.
"It can irritate the lungs, cause inflammation, alter immune function and increase susceptibility to respiratory infections, likely including COVID-19," Metcalf said. "People with concerns should contact their health care provider."
In addition to the wildfire risk, fireworks themselves cause localized air quality issues, according to both Carvlin and Metcalf.
"Fireworks can contribute to moderate to poor air quality conditions in our region," Metcalf said. "This air pollution -- as with pollution from wildfire smoke -- makes it harder for people with asthma or other lung diseases, and it could worsen symptoms and outcomes for a person with COVID-19."
___
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.