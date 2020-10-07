Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced the county’s sixth death from complications from COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon — the second death from the virus in the past week.
The person was in their 70s and was not hospitalized at the time of their death.
Two more people also tested positive for COVID-19, the county announced Wednesday, for a total of 615 Lewis County residents who have tested positive since March.
Both are under 20 and both live in Lewis County Commission District 3.
For more information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
