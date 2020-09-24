Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced six new cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County Thursday, bringing the total since March to 497.
Five of the new cases are in County Commissioner District 1 and the sixth is in district 3.
Of Thursday’s cases, one person is in their 30s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s and two in their 70s.
No additional recoveries were reported. For more information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
