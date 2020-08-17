Lewis County Public Health & Social Services confirmed Monday that six more Lewis County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of Lewis County residents who have tested positive to 282. No new recoveries or hospitalizations were announced Monday.
Of the six new cases reported Monday, one is under 20, one is in their 20s, two are in their 30s and two are in their 40s.
Four live in Commissioner District 1 and one each live in districts 2 and 3.
For more information, go to covid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
