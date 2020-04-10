On Wednesday the Lewis County Department of Emergency Management received a shipment of personal protective equipment that will be distributed to the Riverside Fire Authority, Deputy Director Andy Caldwell said.
He and Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan Meyer informed the Board of County Commissioners that 980 N95 masks, 500 isolation gowns, 350 pairs of eye protection, 20 boxes of extra large gloves and 30 boxes of large gloves were shipped to the county.
Caldwell said a committee of himself, Meyer, Internal Services Chief Steve Wohld, Lewis County District Court Judge R.W. Buzzard and Riverside Fire Authority Chief Mike Kytta has formed to evaluate the equipment upon reception and decide on its distribution.
“To maintain the agility and situational awareness of it (the situation) changing every week, we’re going to evaluate every shipment as we get it and distribute that … where it’s most appropriate,” Caldwell said during the meeting. “Hopefully that flexibility is acceptable to all those agencies we serve.”
He said the fire districts have the greatest needs among what the county called “tier one entities,” or organizations with the greatest need for the supplies as determined by a “tiering document” provided by Washington state Department of Health and state Emergency Management.
Caldwell confirmed that the only organizations that will receive the supplies from shipments are those that fall under the tier one classification.
“The fire districts all have a relationship internally and the RFA is going to help us with that distribution process this time,” Caldwell said. “I want to emphasize this time, because (with) the next shipment, we’ll sit down as a committee, we’ll evaluate the current situation, address any hot spots and then make our determination then.”
He continued by stressing the unbiased, fair approach used by the committee when making determinations on where the personal protective equipment will be sent.
“We understand that everybody needs it right now,” Caldwell said. “There’s some entities that are being ensured through the state that they will have a seven-day supply. The hospitals are having that insurance right now, the first responders aren’t.”
According to Caldwell, some of the facilities that the county is concerned about — such as long-term and adult care facilities — aren’t yet recognized as a “tier one” organization, which are first in line to receive supplies.
He said they won’t enter the first tier until they “receive a COVID patient.”
“We are going to try to see if we can backfill some of their needs through Emergency Management and still kind of coordinating with the Chamber (of Commerce) to backfill those needs,” Caldwell said. “The moment we have a known case at one of those facilities, it’s too late. So, we’re going to try to make sure that we are equipping them beforehand as best we can.”
He added that everything received in the Wednesday shipment is going to come off the county’s consolidated order and every Monday, an order for supplies is submitted.
“Everything we received gets subtracted off of the current order and then any new requests get added back on to the (new) order,” Caldwell said.
As far as shipments like Wednesday’s becoming regular, Caldwell alluded to next week being a telling indication of the supply chain’s state.
“I think next Monday, as the request goes in, if we receive another shipment, then we can expect to receive those regular shipments,” Caldwell said. “This might just be a one-off that was an answer to a lot of political pressure that’s been applied here in the last couple of weeks.”
County Manager Erik Martin praised the effort of the committee and expressed belief in their ability to get supplies to where they’re most needed.
“I think it’s a really nice effort,” Martin said during the meeting. “I think the group is a good group of thoughtful people that are going to do the right thing as best we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.