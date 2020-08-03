The Lewis County Jail’s population has continued to climb in recent weeks largely because crime has been up during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Corrections Chief Chris Sweet, who noted the steady increase is able to happen because they haven’t had any positive tests since the pandemic began.
Sweet explained that the jail doesn’t necessarily get to determine how many inmates it houses — that is for the courts to decide.
And recently, crime has been up. Last week, Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer told The Chronicle that criminal court filings were up 10 percent from this time last year.
That increase in criminal filings has resulted in an increase in the jail population, despite Sweet’s desire to keep it as low as possible.
Essentially, Sweet has to play the hand he is dealt.
But Sweet and his staff do have a say in what the protocol is for when the jail admits an inmate, which is where he and Health Services Administrator Tanner Burns believe the Lewis County Jail has been particularly successful and in turn, has allowed the population to grow.
Burns added that part of the reason the inmate population numbers got so low to begin with was due to the amount of people being placed in quarantine units out of precaution, which requires space and fewer inmates.
“At the beginning, we had a certain amount (of inmates) in the quarantine units and by discussing that with the chief and admin we decided we need to look at that and go ‘ how many are we housing in quarantine?’ and go off of that,” Burns said.
In March, the jail’s population plummeted due to those precautions, going from 215 inmates on March 2 to 121 inmates on March 30. It was the lowest the jail’s population had been since 2005.
The jail population would drop to as low as 97 inmates on May 1; So low that jail administrative assistant Carrie Breen couldn’t locate the last time the Lewis County Jail had so few inmates because their records haven’t been digitized that far back.
But since May 1, the jail population has continuously climbed. At the beginning of June, the population sat at 119 inmates, then by mid-July it was up to 158 and by July 29, it was at 181.
Because the Lewis County Jail has not had a positive COVID-19 case during the pandemic, they have not had to quarantine inmates, which keeps more space available in the jail.
Under normal circumstances, Sweet says the jail can hold a maximum of 250 inmates. He hasn’t set a cap for how many it can feasibly hold with COVID-19 restrictions but said he wants to keep it as low as possible.
Sweet attributes the success the jail has had in keeping COVID-19 out of its facility to Burns, and Burns says the success is due to quick action taken by the jail in March to get precautionary measures in place.
“That right there, has been the key,” Sweet said, speaking to the protocol that was established in March.
He added that the jail has had to turn people away in the lobby and when taking in inmates because they were flagged as potential carriers of COVID-19.
“Regardless of whether they are coming from a remand or the street as an arrest, we are following the same protocol,” Burns said. “Each person that comes into this facility has a full medical intake done by a nurse and a full screening done and that’s how it’s determined where they are going to be housed.”
While the Lewis County Jail has been successful at keeping COVID-19 out, the same cannot be said for every jail around the state.
The Clark County Jail had positive COVID-19 tests from a corrections deputy and an inmate that had been released, according to The Columbian.
The King County Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention report that they have had 13 inmates and one staff member test positive COVID-19 in their facilities as of July 30.
In Yakima County — where COVID-19 cases were in the thousands but have since been tailing off — the county jail had 73 positive cases as of July 11, according to the Yakima Herald.
So what differs the Lewis County Jail from others?
Sweet isn’t shy to say luck has something to do with it.
“All it takes is for one asymptomatic person to come in,” Sweet said.
Other factors like Lewis County’s relatively low COVID-19 cases and the jail being smaller than others around the state certainly contribute to the lack of positive tests at the jail, Sweet and Burns acknowledged.
But with no COVID-19 cases to report and a seemingly efficient protocol to keep it out, Sweet and Burns have turned their attention to “what if” scenarios, the biggest, of course, being: What if an inmate tests positive for the virus?
“We have isolation identified, we have quarantine areas identified, we have testing kits here in our facility, so a whole bunch of things that we have already planned out,” Sweet said.
