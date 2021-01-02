A seventh state prison inmate has died from COVID-19, the state Department of Corrections announced Friday
The unidentified inmate, who was incarcerated at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla, died Thursday at a local health care facility due to the virus, according to the state.
The death comes as the state prison system struggles to deal with a growing number of cases. Here is the data provided by DOC:
* 15,111 November 2020 total average daily population of incarcerated individuals in prison and work release facilities
* 1,959 total active incarcerated cases
* 2,442 total recovered incarcerated cases
* 824 total staff cases to date
* 18th out of 50 states for number of positive cases (Data from covidprisonproject.com)
* 23rd out of 50 states for cases as a percentage of the population (Data from covidprisonproject.com)
A 62-year-old correctional officer at a prison in Aberdeen died from COVID-19-related complications on Tuesday.
